Short Interest in GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Drops By 33.4%

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 489,500 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the November 15th total of 735,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,895.0 days.

GN Store Nord A/S Stock Performance

Shares of GGNDF opened at $23.21 on Thursday. GN Store Nord A/S has a one year low of $16.21 and a one year high of $27.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.11.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

