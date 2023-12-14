Short Interest in GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Drops By 33.4%

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 489,500 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the November 15th total of 735,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,895.0 days.
Shares of GGNDF opened at $23.21 on Thursday. GN Store Nord A/S has a one year low of $16.21 and a one year high of $27.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.11.
