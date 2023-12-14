Short Interest in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Decreases By 34.3%

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the November 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

PID opened at $18.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.44. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $18.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.1728 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PID. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 55.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 655.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

