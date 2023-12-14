Short Interest in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Decreases By 34.3%

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the November 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 2.4 %
PID opened at $18.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.44. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $18.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.1728 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile
The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
