Short Interest in MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA) Drops By 34.4%

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 178,900 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the November 15th total of 272,900 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 356,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in MAIA Biotechnology by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 64,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 24,250 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MAIA Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in MAIA Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in MAIA Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MAIA Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.01. MAIA Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $5.22.

MAIA Biotechnology ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that MAIA Biotechnology will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies targeting cancer. The company's lead product candidate is THIO, a telomere-targeting agent that is in Phase II clinical study to evaluate its activity in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

