Short Interest in Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Drops By 34.6%

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the November 15th total of 114,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Schibsted ASA Price Performance
Shares of SBBTF stock opened at $17.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average of $17.15. Schibsted ASA has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $17.15.
About Schibsted ASA
