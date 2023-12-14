Short Interest in South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Drops By 34.6%

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,100 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the November 15th total of 183,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 219,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

South32 Stock Up 3.1 %

South32 stock opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.53. South32 has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on South32 from GBX 410 ($5.15) to GBX 400 ($5.02) in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays upgraded South32 from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on South32 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on South32 from GBX 245 ($3.08) to GBX 230 ($2.89) in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut South32 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.00.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

