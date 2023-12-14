Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.54

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.54 and traded as high as C$0.74. Sierra Metals shares last traded at C$0.73, with a volume of 79,728 shares changing hands.

Separately, CIBC boosted their price objective on Sierra Metals from C$0.50 to C$0.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23. The firm has a market cap of C$151.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.44.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The mining company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$76.42 million for the quarter. Sierra Metals had a negative net margin of 13.70% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.2597865 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

