Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Insider Joan M. Hilson Sells 10,000 Shares

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) insider Joan M. Hilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total value of $966,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,859,223.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

NYSE SIG opened at $98.35 on Thursday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $57.10 and a twelve month high of $98.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.39.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.14%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 521,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,410,000 after acquiring an additional 44,098 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 568,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,072,000 after purchasing an additional 126,963 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 500,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,920,000 after purchasing an additional 46,412 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

