SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target Raised to $121.00 at Barclays

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $114.00 to $121.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SITE. TheStreet downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating and set a $120.00 price target (down previously from $123.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $159.20.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $152.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 1.44. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $113.25 and a 1 year high of $176.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.40.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 7,960 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,155,155.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,886 shares in the company, valued at $82,556,736.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SITE. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth about $78,199,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,599,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,920,000 after purchasing an additional 566,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,828,000 after purchasing an additional 503,490 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 85.2% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 337,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,455,000 after purchasing an additional 155,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 22.1% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 778,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,559,000 after purchasing an additional 140,665 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

