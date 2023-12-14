SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,054,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in SLM were worth $17,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SLM by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,551,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $427,418,000 after acquiring an additional 177,312 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SLM by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,483,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $350,614,000 after purchasing an additional 75,771 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in SLM by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,676,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $107,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,576 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SLM by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,136,438 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SLM by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,722,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,720,000 after acquiring an additional 117,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

SLM Stock Performance

SLM stock opened at $17.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average is $15.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.24. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $17.95.

SLM Announces Dividend

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $409.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.34 million. SLM had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 21.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SLM from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SLM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.73.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Further Reading

