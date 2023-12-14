Solid State (LON:SOLI) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,224.92

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,224.92 ($15.38) and traded as high as GBX 1,357 ($17.03). Solid State shares last traded at GBX 1,345 ($16.88), with a volume of 16,258 shares traded.

Solid State Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,224.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,244.41. The firm has a market cap of £152.39 million, a PE ratio of 2,037.88 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Solid State alerts:

Solid State Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Solid State’s payout ratio is presently 3,181.82%.

About Solid State

Solid State plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures electronic equipment and supplies the value added electronic components and materials in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates through Components and Systems divisions. The Components division provides owed brand manufactured components, franchised components, and the provision of value-added services, such as sourcing and obsolescence management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Solid State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.