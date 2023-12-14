SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $201.77

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 201.77 ($2.53) and traded as high as GBX 231.60 ($2.91). SSP Group shares last traded at GBX 226.20 ($2.84), with a volume of 1,201,621 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SSPG shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 320 ($4.02) to GBX 290 ($3.64) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SSP Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 314.17 ($3.94).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22,620.00, a PEG ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 201.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 228.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 535.27, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. SSP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30,000.00%.

In other news, insider Judy Vezmar purchased 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.41) per share, for a total transaction of £13,056 ($16,389.66). In related news, insider Patrick Coveney bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.50) per share, for a total transaction of £149,250 ($187,358.77). Also, insider Judy Vezmar bought 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.41) per share, for a total transaction of £13,056 ($16,389.66). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 81,982 shares of company stock worth $16,268,085. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in the United kingdom and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries. SSP Group plc was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

