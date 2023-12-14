Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 955,019 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,559 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $94,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 67.4% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.52.

Shares of SBUX opened at $98.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.13 and its 200-day moving average is $98.20.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 63.69%.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,254 shares of company stock valued at $760,370. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

