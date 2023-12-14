Steven Richard Bailey Sells 23,614 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) insider Steven Richard Bailey sold 23,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $1,892,898.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $86.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.53.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.20. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $400.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. PennyMac Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

PFSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 277,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,491,000 after acquiring an additional 16,174 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $1,237,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $17,242,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 1,730.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 12,929 shares during the period. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Further Reading

