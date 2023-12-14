Suma Krishnan Sells 25,000 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Stock

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $2,641,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,574,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,346,348.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Krystal Biotech Price Performance
Shares of KRYS stock opened at $114.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.06. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.81 and a 1 year high of $132.68.
Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $3.89. The company had revenue of $8.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 million. Krystal Biotech’s revenue for the quarter was up 8500.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krystal Biotech
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have issued reports on KRYS shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.78.
View Our Latest Research Report on Krystal Biotech
Krystal Biotech Company Profile
Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Krystal Biotech
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- What is the dividend capture strategy? How to use it
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- How to choose a winning dividend investing strategy
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- How to pick the best dividend stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.