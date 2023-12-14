Suma Krishnan Sells 25,000 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Stock

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $2,641,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,574,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,346,348.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $114.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.06. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.81 and a 1 year high of $132.68.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $3.89. The company had revenue of $8.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 million. Krystal Biotech’s revenue for the quarter was up 8500.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 10.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,020,000 after buying an additional 78,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 51.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KRYS shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.78.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

