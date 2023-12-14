Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 251,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $109,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 2.6% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 6.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. HSBC began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $551.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.60.

SNPS stock opened at $568.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $508.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $467.81. The company has a market capitalization of $86.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.55, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $312.25 and a fifty-two week high of $573.77.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

