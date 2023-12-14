T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 978,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 65,345 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $135,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $2,801,442,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 47.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,742,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564,117 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group CORP. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 9.0% in the second quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,019,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,400 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 75,125.5% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,378,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $469,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,657,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total transaction of $14,238,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,275,744.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,709,870 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $159.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.38. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $161.19. The company has a market cap of $184.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.35.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

