Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 766,996 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 15,065 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Target were worth $101,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Target by 3,577.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Target by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Target by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.07.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $138.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $63.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.81. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Insider Activity

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.