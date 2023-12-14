Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 407,538 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 673.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 468,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,538 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Kroger were worth $21,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Price Performance

KR opened at $44.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.87. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. HSBC began coverage on Kroger in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.27.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,185. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

