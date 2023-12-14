Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 737,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,505 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $25,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

SYF opened at $36.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.13.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYF shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.76.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

