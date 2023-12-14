Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 238,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,266 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Jabil were worth $25,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Jabil by 10.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 58.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after acquiring an additional 141,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Jabil by 656.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 18,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Jabil from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.89.

In other news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $2,526,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,072,062. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $2,287,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 374,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,076,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $2,526,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,725 shares in the company, valued at $46,072,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 314,601 shares of company stock worth $40,201,576. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE JBL opened at $120.67 on Thursday. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.74 and a 12 month high of $141.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.10.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

