Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 159,058 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 2,318.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,919 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,058 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $26,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.36.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of UHS opened at $149.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.69 and a 1 year high of $158.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.87.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.21. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

