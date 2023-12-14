Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 17,006 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 185,612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,006 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $18,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter worth about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $81.58 on Thursday. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $71.01 and a twelve month high of $124.88. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.63.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $193,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,773 shares in the company, valued at $21,063,965.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

