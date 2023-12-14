Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 34,664 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,664 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $16,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Fiserv by 652.9% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Up 0.4 %

FISV opened at $134.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $84.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.71. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fiserv

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.