Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 456,250 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 132,100 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in BP were worth $16,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BP. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BP by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,943,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $245,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,574 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of BP by 10,274.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,341 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,940,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of BP by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,085,143 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,170,000 after acquiring an additional 375,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in BP by 269.7% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 495,073 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,783,000 after buying an additional 361,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BP stock opened at $35.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $33.14 and a twelve month high of $41.38. The company has a market capitalization of $98.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.68.

BP Announces Dividend

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.25). BP had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.4362 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on BP from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.10.

BP Profile

(Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

