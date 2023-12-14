Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,074 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Nucor were worth $25,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its stake in Nucor by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor stock opened at $166.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.75. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $129.46 and a 12 month high of $182.68. The company has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.64.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NUE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

