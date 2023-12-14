Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,199,532 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 90,942 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.1% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Apple were worth $426,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 32,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total value of $5,694,258.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,788,259.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $197.96 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $3.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

