Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $17,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coombe Bender & Co LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 25,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 31,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 552.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 21,461 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,373,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $93.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $79.20 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The company has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.86.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.63%.

A number of research firms have commented on LYB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

