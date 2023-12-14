Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,010 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 8,280 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $20,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG opened at $149.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.73. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $171.40.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. Citigroup cut Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.69.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

