Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 313,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,528 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $19,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Micron Technology by 411.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286,893 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $581,559,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Micron Technology by 58,309.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,807,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $492,735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794,187 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 37,766.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,358,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $401,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Up 2.1 %

Micron Technology stock opened at $79.79 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $80.26. The stock has a market cap of $88.07 billion, a PE ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.04.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $492,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at $41,027,656.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,689.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $492,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at $41,027,656.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,390 shares of company stock worth $7,979,033. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Micron Technology from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.66.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

