Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $15.40 Million Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,793 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 15,561 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in DexCom were worth $15,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,058 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 3,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,804,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,432 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,977. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.56.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $122.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.40. The company has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a PE ratio of 134.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.64 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

