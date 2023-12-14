Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $19.18 Million Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 612,139 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $19,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 22,779 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,875 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 44,148 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $160,623.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,941,871.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $160,623.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,941,871.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $25,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,491.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,036 shares of company stock worth $1,410,841. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNPR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

JNPR opened at $29.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $34.53.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

