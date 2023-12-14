Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $19.38 Million Stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,174,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $19,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 6,930.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $15.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.97. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $19.13. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $2.93. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VIPS shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Vipshop from $13.80 to $14.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vipshop has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.16.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

