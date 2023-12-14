Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $19.38 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 302.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 228,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 171,516 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $19,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH opened at $96.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.02. The company has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $96.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

