Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $20.26 Million Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 51,400 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $20,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,626,000 after purchasing an additional 747,037 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 5,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

Shares of SQM opened at $54.42 on Thursday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $44.86 and a 12-month high of $98.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.39 and its 200 day moving average is $62.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Increases Dividend

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.84). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 31.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.6094 dividend. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SQM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $75.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.39.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SQM

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

(Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.