Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $22.98 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,251 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $22,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 100,174.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,446,186,000 after purchasing an additional 530,979,425 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $2,519,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in PepsiCo by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,180,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 18,231.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

PepsiCo Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $172.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

