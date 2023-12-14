Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $24.16 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,512 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $24,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.1% during the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 31,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 297.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 17,144 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 223.4% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.3% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $38,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $127.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.81. The stock has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.35. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $131.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.43.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

