Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $25.04 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,779 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $25,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $161.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.64 and its 200-day moving average is $164.42. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.57.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

