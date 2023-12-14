Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $26.48 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 109.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,666 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Eaton were worth $26,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $236.79 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $150.86 and a one year high of $240.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Eaton

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.