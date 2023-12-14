Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 1,588.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347,291 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $18,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

BWA opened at $33.47 on Thursday. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.65.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.19%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BWA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Nomura lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.70.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

