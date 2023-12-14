Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 735,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $19,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,062,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 211.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 613,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,334,000 after buying an additional 416,553 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director C. Bryan Daniels purchased 64,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,495.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 325,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,582,230.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FITB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of FITB opened at $32.35 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $38.06. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

