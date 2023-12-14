Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 205,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,682 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Prologis were worth $25,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. TheStreet cut shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.06.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $129.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $136.67.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.41%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

