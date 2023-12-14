Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 226,200 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,472,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,200 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $19,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 782,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ING Groep Price Performance

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.58. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.67.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 12.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep Company Profile

(Free Report)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

