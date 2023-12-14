Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 517,461 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 303.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 687,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 517,461 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in APA were worth $23,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of APA by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of APA by 2,535.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA opened at $34.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 3.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.09 and a 200 day moving average of $38.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $48.14.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of APA from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of APA from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.47.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

