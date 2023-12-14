Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 65,605 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 71.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 157,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,605 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $23,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $163.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.44 and a 200 day moving average of $144.21. The firm has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.23, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.75. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.21 and a 1 year high of $164.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TTWO

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $1,257,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,793. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.