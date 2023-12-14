Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,670 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,551 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Masco were worth $19,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. United Bank lifted its stake in Masco by 23.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 11,337 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Masco by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Masco by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,345,000 after buying an additional 305,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.38.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS opened at $66.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.49. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $45.74 and a 1 year high of $66.67.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Masco had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,363.56%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

