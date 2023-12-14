Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Stock Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $15,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 124.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of JBT opened at $105.98 on Thursday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $125.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.33.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $403.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

