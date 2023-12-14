Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 385.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 184,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,654 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $21,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,875,000 after acquiring an additional 395,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Valero Energy by 96.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604,158 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,279,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $971,197,000 after acquiring an additional 240,664 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 7.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,850,000 after buying an additional 434,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $534,892,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on VLO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.64.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $124.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.92. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The company has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.51.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

