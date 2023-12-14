Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Danaher were worth $22,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 100,144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,233,943,000 after buying an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $2,057,164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,439,348,000 after buying an additional 2,398,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,366,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.07.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $226.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.31. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $247.95.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

