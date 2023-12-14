Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 43,777 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $18,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 209.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $872,685.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,889,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $5,904,661.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,078,846.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $872,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,992 shares in the company, valued at $10,889,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,273 shares of company stock valued at $13,959,846 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at $56.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.64. The company has a market cap of $82.74 billion, a PE ratio of 68.88, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $44.35 and a 12-month high of $56.54.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.95.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

