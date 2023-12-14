Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,752 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 24,527 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $15,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 32,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $2,318,285.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,978,974.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $137.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.00. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $137.84.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROST. TD Cowen upped their target price on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Sunday, August 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.53.

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

